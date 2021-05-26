'We want it so much' - Dias dreams of ending debut season at Man City with Champions League success

The defender insisted that his side are fresh ahead of Saturday's final against Chelsea

Ruben Dias says it would be a dream to finish his first season at Manchester City by winning the Champions League.

The Portuguese defender has already won the Premier League and Carabao Cup since his £62 million ($79m) move from Benfica in September as well as being named the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Dias has made a huge impact at the club and helped them to their first Champions League final, and the defender warned Chelsea that City are 'fresh' for the challenge.

What’s been said?

“We couldn’t be more fresh. Obviously, we’re all very happy for what’s happened [this season] but we all know how special the Champions League is. We’re fresh because we want it so much,” he said ahead of Saturday’s final.

“Almost everybody has dreamed of winning the Champions League, I think it’s the biggest competition.

"To finish the club season with the Champions League, it’s all obviously a dream for everybody.

“We fought a lot to be here and we’re always thinking [about] the same thing: 'We want to win it'. So, now there’s one game left and we will do everything we can.”

The bigger picture

Chelsea have beaten City twice since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club and Dias is expecting another difficult clash.

“It will be good because we know each other; because of that, we might have different weapons,” he added.

“We’re not focused on just one player because if Chelsea is one thing, it is strong because of the team they have, not just the individuals.

“They have top players like us, but I think we’re both teams that are stronger because of the collective. It will be a good game.”

Article continues below

Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in this season’s Champions League and won home and away at Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

“We were playing against one of the toughest opponents in the world: special players, a special team,” Dias said. “And to be able to beat them, it says a lot about us and, at the same time, it says we’re ready to take on the final.”

More reading: