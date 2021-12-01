'We stole three points' - Chelsea boss Tuchel angry after 'lucky win' over Watford

Thomas Tuchel was far from pleased with his Chelsea side's display despite their 2-1 win at Watford on Wednesday.

The Blues escaped Vicarage Road with all three points after Mason Mount's first-half goal and Hakim Ziyech's 72nd-minute winner, with the game delayed for 30 minutes in the first half after a fan suffered a cardiac arrest.

Tuchel said Chelsea were not adequately prepared for the game while calling the win "lucky" after they maintained their hold on first place in the Premier League.

What was said?

"That’s not us. We were absolutely not ready today for this match," Tuchel told Amazon after the game.

"I missed maybe to find the right approach to make my team ready. We had the break due to very sad circumstances – hopefully the person is better.

"Even this break after the first 11 minutes did not change our approach. We did not cope with the pressure, with the first ball, second ball.

“We had a lot of changes but too many faults. It did not get better. The only thing we could do was hang in there and focus on the easy things. It was a lucky win."

Article continues below

Concern over Chalobah injury

Tuchel also expressed his concern over Trevoh Chalobah, who was withdrawn after an hour with an injury.

"The most worried I am is about the injury for Trevoh Chalobah," he said. "The doctor was on the pitch 20 times today it felt like. It’s a big loss from Trev. I’m a bit worried."

Further reading