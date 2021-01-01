‘We played well and fought well’ – Onyekuru celebrates Galatasaray win over Kayserispor

The Nigeria international was on song twice for the Yellow-Reds in their victory over the Anatolian Star in Saturday’s Turkish top-flight encounter

Henry Onyekuru has revelled in Galatasaray’s 3-0 triumph over Kayserispor in Saturday’s Super Lig outing at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The Nigeria international – a second-half substitute – got a brace as the Yellow-Reds brightened their title ambition.

Radamel Falcao had given Fatih Terim’s men a 1-0 lead at half-time. However, Onyekuru sealed his team’s victory finding the net twice after replacing Emre Akbaba in the 68th minute.

His first goal came in the 81st minute thanks to an assist from Falcao before making the scoreline 3-0 a minute to full time – firing past goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar with Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli the provider.

Speaking after the game, the AS Monaco loanee is pleased with his team’s result against the Anatolian Star.

"I am very happy. We played a very important game today [on Saturday] where we needed to get three points,” Onyekuru told the club website.

“We played well and fought well. I'm very happy to contribute to my team in this way. Falcao's assist and the goals I scored, all of which came together, produced a good win.

“The important thing was to contribute to my team here and get three points in this important game. I'm happy to do that.”

The Super Eagles star also talked about his ability to find the net twice within the space of eight minutes.

"There are such things in football. Sometimes you can't start in the top 11 and score goals,” he continued.

“Sometimes you come into the game in the last two minutes and score two goals. That's the kind of thing that happens in football.”

While Christian Luyindama was in action from start to finish, Feghouli was brought in for Gedson Fernandes 15 minutes from full time. Whereas, Nigerian star Oghenekaro Etebo was an unused substitute.

Onyekuru, who is on Gernot Rohr’s waiting list for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification games against Benin Republic and Lesotho would be hoping to add to his goal tally when Terim’s men take on Rizespor on March 19.