'We needed it' - Messi delighted as Argentina bounce back with win against Peru

After a win over the Peruvians in Lima, the Argentine icon praised the team's growth following a poor performance against Paraguay

Lionel Messi praised 's performance against and believes they are only getting stronger.

Nicolas Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez scored first-half goals in Lima on Tuesday, lifting Lionel Scaloni's men to a third win in four World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, while they have won their past three away qualifiers – something they had not achieved since 2000.

Messi was pleased with Argentina's display, which came five days after their draw at home to .

"Happy with the victory, we needed it after the game we played the other day," the star said, via Argentina's Twitter account.

"From the beginning we had a great match, the goals came and we created many, many chances."

Messi added: "The second half the other day was already very good and I think we continued on the same line, even raising the level a bit.

"I think this is the way we have to follow. Little by little we are becoming stronger as a group."

#Eliminatorias Lionel Messi: "Siempre que vengo acá intento dar el máximo y me siento capacitado para pelear por esta camiseta. Me siento bien como para seguir trabajando y sumando partidos". pic.twitter.com/XOHkcS3qJH — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) November 18, 2020

Messi made his 142nd Argentina appearance against Peru, joining great Cafu for the equal fifth most by a South American man.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue contributing for Argentina, who won in Peru for the first time since 2004.

"Whenever I come here I try to do my best and I feel qualified to fight for this shirt," Messi said. "I feel good to continue working and adding games."