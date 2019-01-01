‘We have to move on’ – Alex Iwobi advises Arsenal after defeat to Wolves

The Gunners succumbed to their second consecutive loss at the Molineux Stadium but the midfielder has encouraged them not to dwell on the setback

Alex Iwobi has urged to ‘move on’ after their 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

First-half goals from Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota rendered Sokratis’ effort a mere consolation as the Gunners suffered their second loss in four days.

The defeat dealt a huge blow to Arsenal’s ambition of finishing in the top four at the end of the season.

Iwobi is frustrated with his side’s performance in the encounter, but has advised them to focus on bouncing back from the setback.

“Obviously it’s a tough one to take. It’s not a good result when we want to get in the top four, but we can’t dwell on it, we have to move on to the next game,” Iwobi told club website.

“Yeah, it’s [disappointing] but last time we had back-to-back [league] defeats, we went on an amazing run. We’ll look at that as a confidence boost, go back to training and just focus on the next game.”

Arsenal have struggled outside the Emirates Stadium this season and have only won six of their 17 away games.

However, the international admitted not knowing the reason behind the poor form.

“I don’t know what it is, I can’t pinpoint it, otherwise we would have just sorted it out. I think it’s a mental thing - we just have to keep on fighting, keep on being together as a team and just focus again on the next game," he added.

On the Gunners' target of finishing in the places this season he said: “Yeah, it’s still up for grabs. We believe we have a chance, so we’ll keep going.”

Iwobi will hope to help Arsenal return to winning ways in another away game against at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues below

The midfielder will look forward to playing a significant role for the Super Eagles at the 2019 in slated for June and July.

Nigeria are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.