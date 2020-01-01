'We have to be positive' - West Ham's Masuaku reacts to back-to-back Premier League defeats

The Hammers have lost their last two matches in the English top-flight this season

Arthur Masuaku has urged players to take the positives from their 2-1 loss against to their next Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

David Moyes' men are yet to win a league game this season after suffering back-to-back defeats, to and Arsenal at the London Stadium.

On Saturday, Michail Antonio's effort could not save West Ham against Mikel Arteta’s side goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, which sealed maximum points for the visitors.

More teams

"It was a decent team performance, but not the result we wanted," Masuaku told the club website.

"We just have to take the positives from this game because as a team I think we played well.

"We need to keep going from Sunday and hopefully, with a bit of luck, we can win the next game."

Masuaku played for 90 minutes against the Gunners before he was replaced by Felipe Anderson at the death of the encounter.

The DR Congo international rued West Ham's missed chances on Saturday, however, he wants the team spirit maintained in their outing on Tuesday before they host for Sunday's Premier League match.

Article continues below

"We showed a great team spirit and we played well as a team," he added. "Last week was a poor performance against Newcastle, and the Gaffer told us that we need to change this - we need to play as a team and be hard to beat.

"I think we played well and had chances to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn’t, but we have to be positive.

"If we have the opportunity to kill the game we just have to do it. We’ve shown that we can compete against these teams. We have a strong team and if we play like we did tonight, we will win games."