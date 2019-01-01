'We didn't have the courage' – Weigl admits Dortmund were scared in 5-0 Bayern rout

The visitors looked good to increase their lead at the top of the table, but a poor performance saw them head home with nothing but red faces

midfielder Julian Weigl has admitted that he and his team-mates were afraid of on Saturday as the Bavarian side romped to a 5-0 win over their title-challenging rivals.

Three wins on the trot saw Dortmund come into the top-of-the-table clash, while the Allianz Arena hosts had only narrowly squeezed past 2. Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the DFB Pokal in midweek.

It quickly became apparent that recent results would count for nothing, however, as Mats Hummels opened the scoring against his former club after only 10 minutes, with Bayern going 4-0 up before half-time.

Lewandowski made it 5-0 later in the game, securing a fine double, and Weigl admitted the visitors simply were not brave enough to halt the onslaught from the reigning champions.

"We didn't have the courage required to come here and win," the midfielder said via Dortmund's website.

"We were too fearful, we didn't believe in ourselves and at no point did we really have a sense that we could come away as winners.

"We still have six weeks that we can get something from, but first we have to come to terms with today, what happened was completely different to how we'd all imagined it.

"We have to offer our apologies to the fans, who took it upon themselves to come here and support us throughout, despite the fact it was all over by half-time.

"The scenario now is far from hopeless, we're still very much in the title race. We're focusing on the next match, and we know that there's still everything to play for."

Team-mate Axel Witsel, an experienced head in big clashes, was stunned by his side's performance, admitting that Bayern had their opponents ineffectively chasing the ball around the pitch for 90 torrid minutes.

"I have no words for today's match," the Belgian said. "Today we didn't see the Borussia Dortmund I know. Normally we're a team that dominates matches.

"That really wasn't the case today, we were chasing after the ball all day. We have six games ahead of us, and we have to come back fighting, work hard and quickly put today's defeat behind us.

"Everything is possible. Now we just have to stay focused and see what happens in the end."