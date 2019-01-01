'We can't mess up' - Inter Milan's Keita Balde issues rallying cry after 'unfortunate' loss to Lazio

The Nerazzurri failed to convert their chances and succumbed to a first-half effort at San Siro

Milan winger Keita Balde has charged his teammates to 'give everything' against on Wednesday after an undeserving loss to his former club in Sunday’s Italian fixture.

Luciano Spalletti's side bowed to the White and Sky Blues after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 12th-minute effort separated both teams.

Despite conceding an early goal, Inter Milan created more scoring chances in the game with 10 shots on target compared to the visitors' four.

Following the defeat, the Nerazzurri remain unmoved in the third place but the international disclosed that he expected the team to claim the maximum points.

“We created so much, it was one of our best games for how we started,” Balde told Inter TV.

“Unfortunately they scored with their only chance of the first half. We didn’t play badly, we only lacked a goal.

“Personally I feel much better. I went down towards the end with a bit of cramp but, compared to the match, I felt better.”

Balde who plays as a winger was deployed to lead the Nerazzurri’s attack on Sunday owing to Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martínez’s absence.

And the 23-year-old with four league goals this term stated his readiness to help the team with a rallying call ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Genoa as the chase an automatic qualification ticket for next season’s Uefa .

“We have an important match on Wednesday, we have to give everything. I’m available to the team: I had to play as a striker and I did," he continued.

Article continues below

“I also had a good chance from the left, which Strakosha did well to save. We must keep working and give everything, in any role.

“We continue to watch game after game. We’d just won the derby. This match could’ve let us leap forward, but we’re convinced of what we do and who we are.

“We can’t mess up on Wednesday.”