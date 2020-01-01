'We are used to difficult situations' - Atletico Madrid's Partey boasts ahead of Liverpool clash

The Ghanaian midfielder believes Los Rojiblancos are prepared for the tough task that awaits them on Tuesday night

Thomas Partey has asserted that are "used to difficult situations" hence are well prepared to host reigning kings in the first leg Round of 16 tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Los Rojiblancos - who have generally struggled for form this season - were on the cusp of elimination during the group phase, but clinched a 2-0 win over to get the desired job done.

The Reds, meanwhile topped Group E, with only stopping them in their tracks.

More teams

"We know it's not going to be easy," Partey told CNN.

"But every team who gets to the last 16 is one of the best teams in Europe. We're used to difficult situations.

"We'll do our homework and I'm sure we'll be at the level we're supposed to be.

"We don't think of the end, we focus on now, and build our confidence until we can achieve what we are going to achieve."

Partey has featured in every Champions League game this season, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Article continues below

The 26-year-old international has averaged 1.5 shots per game in the competition, 86.2 touches, 60.3 accurate passes (87%) and 1.8 successful dribbles (92%).

On the defensive side, Partey has averaged 1.2 interceptions per game, 3.3 tackles and 7.7 total duels won (64%).