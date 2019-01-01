'We are not there yet' - Van Dijk demands Netherlands stay focused after consecutive Euro 2020 qualifying wins

The Oranje crushed their opponents by four goals, but their skipper warned they still have plenty left to do to qualify for the final tournament

captain Virgil van Dijk has urged his team not to get complacent despite Monday's 4-0 win at Estonia, sealing back-to-back qualifying victories.

The Oranje cruised in Tallinn, with Ryan Babel's brace added to by Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum in the final stages as the Dutch managed to break down a packed Estonian defence.

Victory moved Netherlands back to within three points of second-placed in Group C, having also claimed a 4-2 triumph away to on Friday.

Ronald Koeman's men face the Northern Irish in their next match in October, knowing defeat in Rotterdam will leave them looking destined to need a playoff to qualify Euro 2020, while a win takes them level on points for an automatic qualifying spot.

This international break could not have gone much better for Netherlands, but Van Dijk is wary of them getting overexcited with plenty still left to do.

"We have done very well with two wins, but we are not there yet," Van Dijk told NOS. "We also want to win the next two European Championship qualifying matches."

As for Monday's straightforward win, Van Dijk insisted the Dutch knew Estonia would fall apart under constant pressure.

"We knew that they would collapse a lot and that we had to be patient," he said. "We also had to remove their counter. That worked out pretty well, although we could have put a little more pressure in the first half.

"No team could sustain this resistance. We exchanged better from side to side, which gave us more chances and therefore enabled us to score more. No, I didn't find it a nasty evening."

It only took 17 minutes for Babel to convert Daley Blind's cross from close range to open the scoring but the Dutch struggled to make in-roads for the remainder of the half.

Shortly after the break, Babel added his second with a header at the back post before the Estonian resistance began to crack in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Depay curled in a wonderful goal on 76 minutes to make it three before Wijnaldum's header three minutes from time completed the rout by the Dutch.