'We are not a Barca feeder club' - Overmars defends Ajax loan talks
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has confirmed talks to take a number of players on loan from
Talks had previously taken place, but the Ajax chief has now sought to reassure fans the Dutch club will still look to bring through the talent in their own youth academy.
The two clubs have been involved in numerous transfer dealings in recent seasons with Bojan Krkic previously moving to Ajax on loan in 2013-14, while Jasper Cillesen and
And Matthijs de
Speaking to NOS, Overmars said: “We know that we are on good terms with Barcelona. Barcelona wants to talk to us to see if they can loan players.
“Of course, we are not going to get too many players from Barcelona. We are not a branch of that club.
“We already have talents in our own youth academy. These would be slightly older
Among their current squad, only Benfica goalkeeper Bruno Varela is on loan at Ajax, although in 2016-17 both Bertrand Traore and Tim Krul had temporary spells in Amsterdam.
The proposed influx of loan players from La Liga could not only ease the path for a potential transfer of captain De
Barca already