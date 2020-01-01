‘We are determined to establish iron discipline’ – Zambia’s Sredojevic after Chongo release

The Serbian made the statement after his technical bench released the skipper from the team during the international break

Zambia national head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed why defender Kabaso Chongo was released during the Fifa break.

Chongo was released just a day after Chipolopolo had lost their second friendly match against on October 9 and the coach has now stated why he is not ready to tolerate behaviour he considers not right.

“We are determined to establish iron discipline, absolute order, organisation and fanatical hard work with a family atmosphere,” Micho said as quoted by the FAZ Facebook page.

“I would like to say there is nothing personal, there is no issue whatsoever.

“So, for the times ahead of us any player called to the national team not ready for the three case scenario; to play, to sit or be off the bench as per the decision of the technical team, that person is wasting his own time.

“I would like us to function under fanatical hard work because we are far from every person, every player being the best version of himself.

“I would like us to function on absolute order and organisation every minute and moment that we know what we are doing and of course I would like us to function under the iron discipline that whatever is normal we follow and whatever is abnormal is unacceptable.”

The former SC Villa and coach likened his job to a driver’s undertaking saying he must understand everyone that is in his team.

“I need to tell you that each and every player and person involved are my personal friends but when it is a question of professional work I put all the emotions aside and strictly put my best as the guardian of Zambia,” the Serbian added.

“When you look at the first thing that I have monitored is the behaviour of the outfield player, outfield behaviour meaning how players are showing belonging to the group? How the chemistry of the group is functioning?

“It is like being a driver of the bus and then you need to look at the situation on the road and how your passengers are behaving in order to know what will happen in the match.”

Zambia played four friendly matches in preparation for the November double-header against Botswana in Afcon qualifiers.