Wayne Rooney Amazon Prime documentary: Release date, how to watch and what it's about

Wayne Rooney is the latest football star to be the subject of a documentary from Amazon Prime.

The former England and Manchester United striker enjoyed a glorious career as a player, which began in incredible fashion when he made his Premier League debut at the age of 16.

He went on to win five Premier League titles, the Champions League and Europa League with United and went on to represent D.C. United in MLS before finishing his playing career at Derby, the team he currently manages – and Goal has what you need to know about his new documentary.

What is the Rooney Amazon documentary about?

The documentary will tell the story of Rooney's rise from the junior leagues in his home town of Liverpool to becoming Manchester United's record goalscorer.

The film will also take a look at the ex-England international's personal life, with Rooney going into detail on his mental health.

He will also discuss difficult topics and incidents that saw him make headlines for reasons unrelated to his exploits on the field and his wife, Coleen, also discusses some of the star's more notorious moments.

Amazon have already released the first trailer for the documentary ahead of its release.

"I wanted to be honest and touch on everything that has happened in my life, which is important,” Rooney said of the film.

"If I do it and I am not honest or I don’t speak about things it wouldn’t be real, so it was about me coming out and people seeing me and my family for who we are and not what is being portrayed of us as a family.

"I want people to have a better understanding of me as a person really. Throughout a young sportsperson’s life they go through difficult periods and there is a lot of me talking about moments where I was really down, I didn’t want to be around anyone."

Amazon's head of content at Prime Video UK, Martin Buckland, said: "'Rooney' is an honest and intimate documentary about one of the country’s most famous sports stars who has faced untold pressure from a very young age. Prime members will get to hear from Wayne himself on the events and moments that shaped who he was as a player and who he is as a man."

When will the Rooney documentary be released?

The documentary will be released by Amazon Prime in early 2022.

The film will be directed by Matt Smith, who has previously made documentaries on Rio Ferdinand and David Beckham.

Article continues below

How to watch the Rooney documentary

The one-off Rooney documentary will be available to watch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on the website.

An Amazon Prime subscription is £7.99 in the UK or $12.99 per month in the U.S.