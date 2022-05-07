Watford relegated from the Premier League as defeat at Crystal Palace seals their fate

Watford's relegation from the Premier League has finally been confirmed following their defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Hornets have struggled all season, and a 1-0 loss at Selhurst Park - their 25th of the league campaign - ensured they will finish in the bottom three this campaign.

It means an immediate return to the Championship for Watford, with their third manager of the season, Roy Hodgson, unable to save them.

Watford's drop finally confirmed

Along with Norwich, who they were automatically promoted alongside last season, Watford have struggled all season in the Premier League.

They have been through three different managers, with both Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri being sacked before veteran former Liverpool and England boss Hodgson was drafted in to try and save them.

Hodgson has been unable to spark a Hornets revival however, and defeat at relegation rivals Burnley last week left them 12 points from safety with four games to play.

It meant they needed to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance of survival - but a Wilfried Zaha penalty on Saturday confirmed Watford were down.

That familiar sinking feeling

It is the second time Watford have dropped out of the top flight in the past three seasons.

The Hornets also went went down on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign before securing an immediate return under Munoz.

Article continues below

For Hodgson meanwhile it represents a potentially sour end to a highly respected managerial career, which included spells at 17 clubs in eight countries plus four international sides over 46 years.

The 74-year-old has said he is likely to retire at the end of this season.

Further Reading