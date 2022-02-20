Watch: Western United star Garuccio scores stunning scorpion kick in A-League win over Sydney Wanderers

Ben Garuccio scored a stunning scorpion kick in a 3-2 over the Western Sydney Wanderers as Western United extended their lead at the top of the A-League.

Garuccio scored twice in the contest, with his outrageous second in the 68th minute ultimately proving to be the winner. The Australian left-back improvised cleverly to turn home a teasing cross at the near post, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the home crowd.

Watch: Garuccio's scorpion kick winner against the Sydney Wanderers

A goal worth waiting years for 🤯🔥



Ben Garuccio's creativity will be remembered for years and years, coming up with this AUDACIOUS scorpion goal. 🦂



Live details: https://t.co/PPUUwvci8V#WUNvWSW on @ParamountPlusAU #WeAreALeagues @IsuzuUTE pic.twitter.com/YmtoqySjza — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) February 20, 2022

