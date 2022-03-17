Watch: Ukraine star Yarmolenko sends West Ham into Europa League quarter-finals with emotional extra-time winner
Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko struck an emotional winner in extra-time on Thursday to send West Ham through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they triumphed over Sevilla at London Stadium.
With the score 1-0 on the night to the Hammers and 1-1 on aggregate at the end of regular time thanks to Tomas Soucek's first-half finish, the Irons wideman - who made an emotional return earlier this month after compassionate leave - struck a rebound home to win it for the hosts.
Mobbed by his team-mates both after his goal and at the full-time whistle, it marked another emotionally charged evening in east London for the club and their player amid Russia's military invasion of his home nation.
Editors' Picks
- Champions League 2021-22 Power Rankings: Real Madrid the big climbers ahead of quarter-final draw
- Top-class Liverpool close on top spot: Relentless Reds record ninth consecutive win at Arsenal
- Arsenal on the right track but learned valuable lessons in Liverpool defeat
- What comes next for Bielsa - America, Australia or president of Argentina?!
Watch: Ukraine star Yarmolenko's winner
Further readingYarmolenko in tears after first goal since Ukraine invaded
Yarmolenko returns to training but Ukraine winger ‘really upset’West Ham wear Yarmolenko shirts in support of Ukraine winger