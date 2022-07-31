No previous Euro game, men's or women's, had ever attracted such a huge crowd

England and Germany set a new European Championship attendance record on Sunday after over 87,000 spectators flocked to the final at Wembley. The bumper crowd confirmed the tournament's success, as the hosts in particular have captivated the English public in their journey to the decider.

No other Euro game, in the men or women's tournament, has ever drawn as big an attendance as Sunday's game, which finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The biggest crowd in history

During the match it was confirmed that the final attendance reached 87,192, almost the entire Wembley capacity.

Not only was it the biggest crowd ever recorded for a women's Euro game, but any game in the competition, and significantly higher than the 67,173 which attended Wembley to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy last summer.

The previous record dated back to 1964, when 79,115 fans attended the final between Spain and the Soviet Union at Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Overall Euro 2022 has attracted 574,875 spectators, more than doubling the number that came through the turnstiles for the last women's Euros.