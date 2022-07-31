Watch: Toone sends England into lead in Euro 2022 final with delightful chip

Daniel Edwards|
Toone England Euro 2022 finalGetty
The Manchester United youngster broke through in the second half to put her side ahead

Ella Toone came to the fore in Sunday's Euro 2022 final with a stunning chip that put England into the lead over Germany. The Lionesses were gunning for their first Euro title after battling through to the decider on home soil.

And with just over an hour on the clock, Toone struck to put the hosts in the ascendancy.

Watch Toone's delightful strike against Germany