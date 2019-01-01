WATCH: They laughed when I turned up with no boots - The Unreal story of Sadio Mane
Clive Rose
Some stories are so unreal you could barely make them up.
Like the kid who left home at nine years-old for the bright lights of the big city, only to rock up to a football trial without even any boots.
They all laughed at him - but it's fair to say the boy from Bambali showed them.
Fast forward a couple of decades and Sadio Mane now stands tall alongside world football's elite.
A Champions League-winner's medal on the dresser, a Premier League golden boot on the mantel.
Unreal, huh?
