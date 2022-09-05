WATCH: Suarez’s stunning long-range strike for Nacional as ex-Liverpool & Barcelona striker stars in Uruguay

Luis Suarez is showing at Nacional that he’s lost none of his goal-scoring instincts, with a stunning long-range strike recorded in his latest outing.

Veteran striker has still got it

Goalkeeper lobbed from 25 yards out

Homecoming playing out as planned

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Uruguayan frontman has returned to his native Uruguay after being released by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. The former Liverpool and Barcelona star is still going strong at 35 years of age, with a 25-yard effort against Penarol further highlighting his undoubted class.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez now has three goals and an assist to his name through five appearances for Nacional, with his latest strike helping to secure a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals.

WHAT NEXT FOR SUAREZ? An enigmatic forward is looking to keep himself sharp ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with a proven performer at the very highest level continuing to deliver the goods for club and country.