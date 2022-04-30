Watch: Schalke match-winner Terodde gives hilarious squeaky-voiced interview with shredded vocal chords

Schalke captain Simon Terodde was left without his normal voice after scoring a stoppage time winner to send his side top of the 2. Bundesliga on Friday evening.

The Gelsenkirchen side leapfrogged Darmstadt and Werder Bremen to take pole position with just two games left to play.

Terodde scored the opening goal against Sandhausen after 71 minutes, only for the home team to equalise later on, but the skipper struck again in the dying seconds of the game to seal the win.

What happened in Terrode's interview?

After the wild celebrations, the 34-year-old was interviewed by Sky Sports and hilarity ensued.

The attacker had lost his voice and his answers came out in bizarre squeaks.

"You have to realise what happened here, even before the match. I don't have my voice," he said.

"What should I say? You have seen it. We have two more games, we have to take them."

He added:"[ The fans] should celebrate now. They have pushed us to the win, because normally if you get the 1-1 it's a hard setback and you collapse. You see what's up here. With this support you can get it."

Asked what happened with his second goal, Terodde said: “[Idrizi] Blendi brings the ball in, it lies between my legs and then I had to bring it over the line anyway. And then it was a complete frenzy. When I saw my team-mates and the coaches, I believed they wanted to run out of the stadium."

What next for Schalke?

Schalke have a home game against St Pauli next week before finishing the campaign with a trip to Nurnberg.

Two wins will be enough to seal the 2. Bundesliga title for Mike Buskens' team.

Schalke have been in good form since Buskens took the helm on an interim basis in March following the sacking of Dimitrios Grammozis.

They have won five of the six matches played under Buskens.

