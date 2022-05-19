Watch: Chaotic scenes of neck-grabbing & kicking as four sent off in stoppage time of Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids MLS clash

By Stephen Crawford
Twitter.com/brfootball

A tense match turned nasty as the game neared the final whistle, with Aaron Trusty, Andreu Fontas, Esteves and Daniel Salloi all red carded

Sporting Kansas City's clash with Colorado Rapids descended into chaos in stoppage time, with four players being sent off between the 90th minute and full-time.

Daniel Salloi had scored either side of a Lucas Esteves goal in regular time, sealing a 2-1 victory, but heads were lost before the referee blew his whistle for the final time.

Aaron Trusty, Andreu Fontas, Esteves and Salloi were all shown red for their part in violent exchanges between two heated sets of players.

Watch four red cards shown in Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids

