WATCH: Mendy howler costs Chelsea as USMNT star Aaronson accepts gift to fire Leeds in front

- Mendy failed to clear his lines
- Aaronson scored with a no look finish
- Chelsea trying to maintain unbeaten start
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea No.1 Edouard Mendy received a back pass from teammate Thiago Silva, which he controlled before trying to turn past the on rushing Aaronson. The USMNT star managed to nick the ball off the 'keepers toe before tapping in a no-look finish to rub salt in Mendy's wounds.
MENDY! 😲
The Chelsea goalkeeper has had a shocker and Brenden Aaronson pounces to give Leeds United the lead! 😮
Brenden Aaronson forces Mendy into a mistake and scores his first Premier League goal! Leeds take the lead over Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are trying to maintain an unbeaten record in the Premier League, winning and drawing their opening two fixtures, however, their task got even harder as Rodrigo nodded home for Leeds just four minutes after the opener.