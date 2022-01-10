Watch: Mane scores 97th-minute winner as Senegal beat Zimbabwe in Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane held his nerve to convert a 97th-minute penalty for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opener against Zimbabwe, with the pre-tournament favourites getting off to a winning start.

It looked for long periods as though Aliou Cisse’s star-studded squad would be left frustrated in their first games of a competition in which they are highly fancied to go far.

There was however late drama in Bafoussam as Mane was presented with and took a late opportunity to seal a dramatic victory.

What happened?

With the clock ticking down, Zimbabwe were left cursing their luck deep into second-half stoppage-time.

A credible draw for the Warriors appeared to be on the cards, but Kelvin Madzongwe was pulled up for handling inside the box.

Mane kept his cool from 12 yards to send the goalkeeper the wrong way and spark wild celebrations.

Senegal are now up and running in Group B, and they will be back in action on Friday when taking on Guinea before wrapping up their group stage when facing Malawi on January 18.

