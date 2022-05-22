Watch: New Man Utd manager Ten Hag & security guard in confrontation with Sky Sports News reporter

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had his first brush with English media on Sunday.

The Dutch coach was spotted leaving Selhurst Park after the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace in the final game of the season.

Sky Sports tried to ask Ten Hag some questions but were pushed back by his security guards.

Watch: Ten Hag security guard confronts reporter

"Are you excited to get started?" the Sky Sports reporter asked Ten Hag for his thoughts after United lost on Sunday.

But, as he got close, the coach's personal security pushed him away.

"Don't push me, you're on television," the reporter said to the security guard.

He then said to Ten Hag: "It doesn't look good being man-handled by security, Erik. Manchester United are a big club."

Erik Ten Hag and his security guy not impressed with Gary Cotterill welcoming him to the Premier League #mufc pic.twitter.com/3g1fW7x1xV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) May 22, 2022

