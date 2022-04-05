Watch: Man City's Foden assists De Bruyne with first touch in Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden assisted Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
Brought on as a second-half substitute, the 21-year-old slipped a through ball between the legs of a defender to set up De Bruyne's strike.
It took just 79 seconds after coming on for Foden to notch his goal involvement.
Watch: Foden assists De Bruyne with first quarter-final touch
