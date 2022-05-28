Watch: Liverpool & Real Madrid fans deliver awesome pre-match festivities before Champions League final in Paris
Getty / GOAL
Fans from both Liverpool and Real Madrid made their presence felt in Paris ahead of Saturday's Champions League final.
Thousands have travelled from both England and Spain to watch the two giants lock horns at the Stade de France, a late choice as replacement venue after Saint Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium was stripped of hosting duties as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Liverpool are aiming for their seventh win in the competition, while Madrid can reach a record 14 with victory on Saturday.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool vs Madrid: The Champions League's mentality monsters
- How Benfica became Tottenham to help Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League
- Salah's revenge mission: Why Liverpool star still feels he has a 'score to settle' in Real Madrid rematch
- Alexander-Arnold vs Vinicius: The tactical battle that will define the Champions League final