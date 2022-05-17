Watch: Klopp pulls out fist pumps while Milner and Konate throw shirts as Liverpool keep league title race alive

Jurgen Klopp pumped his fists while James Milner and Ibrahima Konate threw their shirts to visiting supporters on Tuesday after Liverpool's crucial 2-1 victory over Southampton.

The Reds fought back from a goal down to earn the victory, with Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip providing the goalscoring.

Liverpool needed to avoid defeat to maintain their Premier League title hopes.

Watch: Liverpool celebrate crucial win

Milner and Konaté throw their shirts into the away fans as Klopp pulls out the fist pumps.



What a win that is for LiverpooI#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dTbsKLJwhw — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 17, 2022

