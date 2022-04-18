Watch: Huge brawl breaks out between Argentina and Brazil Under-17s at Mundial Montaigu tournament
Dan Bernstein
YouTube/Getty
The Argentina and Brazil Under-17s brawled after their Mundial Montaigu tournament final on Monday, with tensions flaring as the Selecao celebrated a 2-1 victory.
Endrick and Luis Guilherme were the decisive goalscorers for Brazil, but post-match activities somewhat overshadowed the display.
Punches were thrown before the teams could be separated by the coaching staffs.
