Watch: Harry Kane's special gesture for young Tottenham fan who suffered racist abuse
Harry Kane showcased his ability on the pitch during Tottenham’s latest Premier League game, as he found the target in the 2-0 victory over Brighton, and also proved his class off it by taking the time to meet with a young supporter who has been the subject of racist abuse.
The England captain delivered some mementos and lasting memories to a Spurs fan who idolises him from the stands.
Kane handed over a signed shirt and ball while also posing for pictures with a youngster who has been targeted by trolls when turning out for his local team.
Watch Kane’s special gesture for Tottenham fan
The bigger picture
Kane has been giving Spurs supporters everywhere plenty to shout about of late, finding the target in each of his last three appearances and five of his last seven games.
After netting against the Seagulls, the 28-year-old frontman is up to 22 goals for the season across all competitions.