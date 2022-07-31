Watch: England players invade Wiegman press conference to sing 'It's coming home'

The England boss did not have much chance to speak after leading the nation to glory

Sarina Wiegman's efforts to speak to the press following England's Euro 2022 victory were frustrated on Sunday due to a joyous invasion from her triumphant squad. The Lionesses were in triumphant spirits after beating Germany after extra time to lift their first Euro title.

And they made their delight known to the world as Wiegman looked on, singing a classic English football song to mark their historic achievement.

Watch England stars serenade Wiegman at conference