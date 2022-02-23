Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser against Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The 19-year-old scored the most important goal of his young career in Spain on Wednesday

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has scored a late equaliser for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

The 19-year-old was slipped in on goal by Bruno Fernandes and slid his shot past Jan Oblak to level the score at 1-1.

Elanga had come onto the pitch as a substitute just five minutes before he found the net.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Elanga scores Man Utd equaliser

Elanga became Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer after Wayne Rooney, Mason Greenwood, David Beckham and Phil Jones.

Man Utd join exclusive scoring group

Further reading

For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.