Watch: De Bruyne scores fastest-ever Champions League semi-final goal as Man City get off to perfect start against Real Madrid
Ryan Tolmich
Getty
Kevin De Bruyne broke a Champions League record on Tuesday as the Belgian star scored the fastest semi-final goal in the competition's history.
The Manchester City star gave his side the lead just 93 seconds into the match, sending the Etihad into a frenzy as the host seized an early advantage.
That advantage was doubled by Gabriel Jesus just moments later as Real Madrid conceded two goals in the first 11 minutes of a Champions League game for the first time in the history of the competition.
