Watch: Conte wildly celebrates Tottenham's winner vs Man City
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Antonio Conte showed off his passion on Saturday when Tottenham defeated Manchester City through a stoppage time winner from Harry Kane.
As opposing head coach Pep Guardiola crumpled over with his hands on his knees, Conte ran around screaming.
Spurs' victory was huge for their top-four ambitions, bringing them to four points behind Manchester United with two games in hand.
