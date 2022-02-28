Watch: Chicharito scores 90th-minute winner to lead Galaxy past defending MLS champions NYCFC

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scored a 90th-minute winner to lead the LA Galaxy to a season-opening win over New York City FC.

The Galaxy took down the reigning MLS Cup champions 1-0 in their season opener, with the Mexican star's late goal proving the decisive moment.

It comes after the striker scored 17 goals in 20 games, making him the third-leading scorer in the league despite missing time due to injury.

Watch: Chicharito's goal

CHICHARITO IN THE 90' FOR THE WIN! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mULBTbazCP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 28, 2022

