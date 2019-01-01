Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?
The quarter-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to start.
The first leg fixtures are set to be begin. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Leg 1
|Time (TH / LA / CA)
|Barcelona
|v
|Man United
|April 17
|2:00 am
|Juventus
|v
|Ajax
|April 17
|2:00 am
|Man City
|v
|Tottenham
|April 18
|2:00 am
|FC Porto
|v
|Liverpool
|April 18
|2:00 am
Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia
Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.
Goal will LIVE stream select matches on ALL its platforms - the website, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages - in Laos, Cambodia, Philippines and Thailand.
Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:
1) Juventus v Ajax
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com
|Cambodia
|Goal.com
|Laos
|Goal.com
|Philippines
|Goal.com
2) Barcelona v Manchester United
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Cambodia
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Laos
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Philippines
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
3) FC Porto v Liverpool
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com
|Cambodia
|Goal.com
|Laos
|Goal.com
|Philippines
|Goal.com
4) Man City v Tottenham
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Cambodia
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Laos
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube
|Philippines
|Goal.com , Facebook, Twitter & YouTube