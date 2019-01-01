Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is about to culminate.

The second legs of the first leg fixtures are set to be concluded. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team   Team Leg 1 Time (TH / LA / CA)
Man City v Schalke Mar 13 3:00 am
Juventus v Atletico Madrid Mar 13 3:00 am
Bayern v Liverpool Mar 14 3:00 am
Barcelona v Lyon Mar 14 3:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Man City v Schalke 04

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here
   

2) Juventus v Atletico Madrid

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Bayern v Liverpool

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Barcelona v Lyon

Country Stream
Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports
Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA
Thailand Click Here
Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

 

