Watch: Bochum-Gladbach game cancelled in Bundesliga after linesman hint with pint

Andrew Steel
Getty

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann was caught by a beer cup midway through the second half, with play subsequently called off by officials

Vfl Bochum and Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga clash was cancelled halfway through the second half on Friday evening after a linesman was hit by a beer cup on the head.

Assistant referee Christian Gittelmann was impacted by a flying pint in the 71st minute, with the visitors leading 2-0 at the time, leading to referee Benjamin Cortus to bring play to a halt.

Though the former was uninjured, the match was subsequently called off, with a decision to be made in the coming days by the DFB over whether the game will be awarded as a result to Gladbach.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Linesman hit with beer cup to bring Bundesliga game to early close

Further reading