How to watch Barcelona, Real Madrid & La Liga free on UK TV & stream live online

You can stay on top of Spanish football for free this season as broadcaster announces rights deal

La Liga is home to some of the biggest teams in world football, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and more squaring off for dominance of Spain. With stars such as Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski and Antoine Griezmann strutting their stuff in the division, it is little wonder there is so much appeal.

Now, from the 2022-23 season on, football fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch La Liga live on TV for free. GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch La Liga for free on UK TV

Free-to-air network ITV has the rights to broadcast 10 La Liga games a season from 2022-23 up to and including the 2024-25 campaign. Games will be available to watch on ITV, ITV4 and streamed live on ITV Hub.

The first game to be broadcast on the network will be the fixture between Real Sociedad and Barcelona on August 21, 2022. Coverage of that match will be live on ITV 4.

La Liga games will also be available to watch and stream live on the Premier Sports network, as well as LaLiga TV.

What channel is ITV on?

ITV can be accessed on Freeview channel 3, with ITV+1 available on channel 35 and ITV HD at channel 103.

ITV4 is on Freeview channel 26, with ITV4+1 available on channel 89.

The ITV Hub can be accessed online here.

Channel Freeview No. ITV 3 ITV+1 35 ITV HD 103 ITV4 26 ITV4+1 89

Who has the TV rights for other European leagues?

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

If Spanish football isn't your only passion, here's where you can watch the other top European leagues on TV.