Watch: Bale laughs at Getafe over transfer claim
Gareth Bale has laughed off the suggestion that he may join Getafe this summer in rather blunt fashion.
Bale is on the hunt for a new club after the expiration of his contract at Real Madrid and Getafe recently emerged as shock contenders to sign him.
Getafe president Angel Torres claimed that the Wales star's agent had been in touch to offer his services to the Spanish club, saying: "They have offered him to me and I have kindly listened... Anything is possible."
What did Bale say about joining Getafe?
Bale was asked about Torres' comments ahead of Wales' UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium this week.
The 32-year-old laughed at the question, saying: "I'm not going to Getafe, that's for sure."
Where will Bale move to this summer?
One of Bale's representatives, Joshua Barnett, had already dismissed the Getafe chief's claim, saying: "I don’t even have the president of Getafe’s number."
A return to the Premier League has been touted as a more likely outcome for the winger this summer.
Bale has been linked with a return to two of his former teams in the English top-flight.
Tottenham, the club he left to join Madrid and where he spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan, and his first professional club Southampton are possible destinations.
He was recently asked if he had received any offers, replying: "Yeah, I've got loads."