WATCH: Arsenal's incredible new Saliba chant to the tune of Tequila

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fans unveiled a brand new song for William Saliba, who has shined since rejoining Arsenal this summer. He scored the Gunners' third goal against Bournemouth as Arsenal have continued their hot start to the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners have started the season incredibly, with Saliba one of the standouts. The French centre-back looks like he'll be a big player for Arsenal as they push to rejoin the Premier League's elite this season.