Watch: Borre equalises for Eintracht Frankfurt after Aribo capitalised on awful slip to give Rangers lead in Europa League final
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Rangers star Joe Aribo took full advantage of some absent-minded defending to fire his side ahead in the second half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, although the Gers' joy proved short-lived.
Aribo made the most of one of the few chances that came Rangers' way just before the hour mark, with a little help from defender Tuta whose slip allowed the forward to break through.
The goal stung Frankfurt into action, and Rafael Borre was on target to level the score at 1-1.
