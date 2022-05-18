Watch: Borre equalises for Eintracht Frankfurt after Aribo capitalised on awful slip to give Rangers lead in Europa League final

Daniel Edwards
The Colombian dragged his team back to 1-1 after defender Tuta's mistake had let in the Scots

Rangers star Joe Aribo took full advantage of some absent-minded defending to fire his side ahead in the second half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, although the Gers' joy proved short-lived.

Aribo made the most of one of the few chances that came Rangers' way just before the hour mark, with a little help from defender Tuta whose slip allowed the forward to break through.

The goal stung Frankfurt into action, and Rafael Borre was on target to level the score at 1-1.

Watch Tuta slip to gift Rangers the lead

Watch Borre equaliser to keep Frankfurt in the running

