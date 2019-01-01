Warriors FC charged with failing to pay S$350,000 in employees’ salaries over three months

Warriors FC have been charged with 107 counts of not paying more than 30 of its employees their salaries....

The club as it was reported, failed to pay more than S$350,000 in salaries to about 30 employees, including players, sports trainers and support staff.

According to charge sheets, the club failed to make the payments on Aug 8, Sep 8 and Oct 8 this year.

The amounts allegedly owed by the club to its employees range from S$300, to a Muhammad Danial Borhanudin, and S$10,000 to forward Jonathan Behe.

On December 5, a representative for the club will have to return to court for a further hearing.

FAS (Football Association of Singapore) had already expressed its concern on regarding the club's financial woes on August 30 - it had directed the club to remove its general manager and honorary secretary, Paul Poh Por Chuan from both his appointments with immediate effect.

The penalty for failing to pay an employee's salary is a fine of between S$3,000 and S$15,000.

However, despite being beset by financial troubles Warriors managed to finish the season on a high as they managed to clinch the second spot in the after narrowly losing 4-3 to eventual champions, .