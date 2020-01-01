​Wanyama has not asked to leave Tottenham Hotspur – Mourinho

The Portuguese tactician reveals the Kenyan captain is yet to talk to him about his future at the North London club

Jose Mourinho has admitted Victor Wanyama has not discussed his Hotspur future with him.

The Kenyan captain has struggled to play regularly for Spurs in recent seasons, with injuries affecting his time at the North London outfit.

Even with the injury to Moussa Sissoko, Wanyama is yet to get a start since the arrival of Mourinho.

And speaking on the future of Wanyama, Mourinho told Football London: “He’s our player. If he wants to leave or not, he didn't tell me, we didn't discuss. We are calm about it. Good professional. That’s it.”

Wanyama, 29, is still attracting interest from several European clubs, including West Ham, , , and as the midfielder could be set for a move away from North London this January.

Wanyama has only made two substitute appearances this term for Spurs.

The Spurs midfielder started his professional career with Belgian side Germinal Beerschot AC in 2009 before moving on to giants Celtic for two years before joining on July 11, 2013, for £11.5m.

The midfielder then joined Spurs from Southampton in the summer of 2016 but his career has been marred by bursts of nagging injuries, which have also kept the midfielder out of action in crucial parts of the season.