Wan-Bissaka set for Man Utd medical ahead of £55m move

The Crystal Palace defender is set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing of the summer following the arrival of Daniel James

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will have a medical at this week ahead of the completion of his £55 million ($70m) move from .

Goal can confirm the right-back is due to arrive at United’s Carrington training facility upon his return from international duty with ’s Under-21 side following their early exit from this summer’s European Championship tournament in .

Wan-Bissaka has been monitored extensively by United over the last few months and is expected to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice right-back as the Norwegian looks to make United a younger, more dynamic force in all areas of the field.

The 21-year-old caught the Red Devils’ eye with a combination of his intelligent attacking play and his fearless defending, and Palace have agreed to allow him to leave Selhurst Park after 46 appearances for the Eagles.

The 2018-19 campaign was Wan-Bissaka’s breakout year in south London and he was rewarded with the Crystal Palace Player of the Season award.

“He’s been outstanding,' Palace boss Roy Hodgson said at the time. "He had a baptism of fire over a year ago now, playing three of the top six teams in his first games.

"He’s been so good in all of the games. He’s a complete full-back as far as I’m concerned.”

His performances with Palace led to him being called up for Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 squad for the Euros in Italy but was left out of England’s 4-2 defeat to Romania on Friday having scored a late own-goal in the 2-1 loss to first time out.

England complete their involvement on Monday night when they take on in their final Group C game, and Wan-Bissaka will then travel to Manchester later in the week to complete his medical at the AON Training Complex.

If everything goes to plan, Wan-Bissaka will become United’s second signing of the summer following t he £15m ($19m) addition of Wales international Daniel James from .

Solskjaer had initially claimed he was looking to have his squad for 2019-20 completed by July 1 when his side are due back for the start of pre-season training, and while there appears to still be plenty of work to do in the market the potential addition of Wan-Bissaka will be a timely boost for the manager.