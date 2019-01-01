Wan-Bissaka rules out summer switch to Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City

Aaron Wan-Bissaka insists he will not be joining , or this summer, with the 21-year-old set to remain at .

He has told the Evening Standard of the transfer speculation: “The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told Standard Sport.

“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season.

"I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

