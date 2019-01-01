'Walk off that pitch with the trophy!' - Ramsey delivers video message to Arsenal stars ahead of Chelsea showdown

The midfielder will the miss the final through injury but has posted a good luck message to his team-mates before the game

midfielder Aaron Ramsey has sent a video message to his team-mates ahead of Wednesday’s final against .

The game will, in fact, be the Welsh international’s last as an Arsenal player, but given the injury he picked up in the Gunners’ quarter-final win over Napoli, he will be unavailable for selection in Baku.

However, the hamstring problem will not stop Ramsey travelling to Azerbaijan and in a video posted via Arsenal’s official Twitter account, the 28-year-old revealed he will be cheering on his team-mates in Baku on Wednesday night.

“I just want to say boys, all the best,” Ramsey said. “We’ve done unbelievable to get to the final, so let’s just make sure we finish the job off now and walk off that pitch with that trophy.

“Fight for each other, give it absolutely everything, and I’m sure we will [win]. I’ll see you in Baku boys!”

He may not be able to play tonight, but @AaronRamsey is flying into Baku ahead of tonight's final to support the lads



Here's Aaron's video message to the squad ahead of the final...



🏆 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/pxWKgU6rtY — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 29 May 2019

A win for the Gunners on Wednesday could see Ramsey claim his fourth major honour with the club, after previously winning the in 2014, 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The former man signed for Arsenal in 2008 and has gone on to play over 350 times for the north London outfit.

Often the star man during his 11-year career at the Emirates, Ramsey has won the club’s Player of the Season award twice, most recently in 2018.

However, the midfielder announced earlier this year that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after agreeing terms on a pre-contract with Italian champions Juventus.

Ramsey will be hoping he can bow out with another winners’ medal on Wednesday but will only do so if Arsenal can overcome their London rivals Chelsea in the final.

To reach the showpiece event, Unai Emery’s men have eliminated , , and BATE Borisov, while navigating past a group stage that included Qarabag, Vorskla Poltava and Lisbon.

A victory against Chelsea would also set up the possibility of Ramsey facing the Gunners next season, as they would be guaranteed a place in the group stage of the .