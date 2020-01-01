'Waiving salary is like a donation in vain' - Real Madrid star Kroos against players taking pay cuts

The Germany international has said that footballers cutting their wages are effectively giving money back to their club

midfielder Toni Kroos has come out against players taking pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, instead saying they should be free to donate to a cause of their choice.

While rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have each confirmed that their players will take a 70 per cent wage cut, Real Madrid have not announced any action for their players as of yet.

Kroos has said he agrees with his club's stance, saying that there are more worthy causes during the current crisis than a footballer's club.

"Waiving salary is like a donation in vain, or to the club," the midfielder told the SWR Sport podcast. "It should be an option for everyone to consider. I think it's even better to get the full salary and then do the right thing with it."

"I don't think it's necessary here," Kroos continued. "The other thing is the question of what I do with all the money I get. We must all help where help is needed. And there are a lot of places where help is needed right now."

The comments from Kroos echo those of Wayne Rooney, who recently called demands for every player in England to take a 30 per cent pay cut a "disgrace."

"If the government approached me to help support nurses financially or buy ventilators I'd be proud to do so - as long as I knew where the money was going," the captain wrote in the Sunday Times.

"I'm in a position where I could give something up. Not every footballer is in the same position. Yet suddenly the whole profession has been put on the spot with a demand for 30 per cent pay cuts across the board. Why are footballers suddenly the scapegoats?"

Kroos was asked about the effect that an extended break would have on the game in , and the international admitted that some of the country's smaller clubs may not be able to survive if there is no football for several months.

"Many clubs already don't have the income they planned to have, and there are many clubs who need that money," Kroos said.

"It all depends how long everything will stand still. Quite a few clubs will be able to keep their heads above water for a certain time, others will have difficulties.

"If football returns in May, you'll find solutions, also with grants, and everything will be normal. But if you say no football until the winter, I can imagine a couple of clubs will be no more and that would automatically drastically change football."