Vinicius Jr: I'm not a Real Madrid star next to Modric & Benzema

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior insists that he cannot be compared to such club favourites as Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric still, while affirming that he is delighted to be playing a starring role this season.

Vinicius, 21, has been in fine form for Madrid in 2021-22, finally silencing his doubters after a tough start to life at the Bernabeu.

But despite that upturn, he believes that there is plenty still to learn with the Blancos.

What was said?

"I do not consider myself a star. This dressing is full of winners of the Champions League and every other title going," he admitted to Madridista Real.

"I am no star. Stars are Marce [Marcelo], Case [Casemiro], Luka, Nacho, Toni, Karim... I am not a star alongside them. I am a player who is learning what he can from them."

The bigger picture

Vinicius went into the current campaign with just 14 goals to his name at Madrid, having struggled to break into a regular first-team role following his move from Flamengo as a teenager.

In 2021-22, though, he has more than doubled that tally, netting 16 times in all competitions; and he credits coach Carlo Ancelotti for helping him boost his game.

"I think the boss has explained it very well every time he is asked about me," the Brazilian added.

"He gives me a lot of advice and maybe the most important was about staying calm when called upon to make the right choices. I didn't think I could combine my speed and playing at the limit with keeping a cool head but the boss is teaching me it is possible.

"Ancelotti has complete control over both the wider game of football and the details. He covers it all and training under him means getting a lesson every day, or several a day."

Vinicius and Madrid are back in action on Wednesday, when they will try to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

