Villarreal's Chukwueze named Man of the Match in first La Liga start in 2021

The Super Eagles forward delivered an impressive performance as Unai Emery's side bowed to the league leaders on Sunday

Samuel Chukwueze was named Villarreal's Man of the Match despite their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Sunday's La Liga encounter.

The outing at the Estadio de la Ceramica was Chukwueze's first start in the Spanish top-flight since December 6 when he played in Villarreal's goalless draw against Elche.

Pedraza's own goal in the 25th minute and Joao Felix's second-half goal did the damage for Atletico Madrid.

Menudo partidazo se ha marcado @chukwueze_8 en el #VillarrealAtleti. El nigeriano 🇳🇬 ha sido elegido como el Jugador con Más Estilo de @vips_jeans & SSeinse 🤵. pic.twitter.com/T6982SrPhV — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) February 28, 2021

The Nigeria international who recently returned from a groin injury, played for the entire duration in the encounter but his contributions were not enough to help the hosts end their seven-game winless run in the league.

Chukwueze completed the most key passes (4), the most dribbles (4) and he also won the most fouls for the Yellow Submarine (5).

After Gerard Moreno, the 21-year-old registered the most shots (3) even though none was on target.

Chukwueze will aim to build on Sunday's outing against Valencia on Friday with the hopes of helping Villarreal end their winless run in La Liga.

They dropped to seventh in the league table with 37 points from 25 matches, 11 points adrift of the Champions League spot but Unai Emery has urged his team not to lose focus after their latest setback.

"We can’t avoid the result. From there, you look at how you want to get a result," Emery told the club website.

"We put in an extremely complete performance, and we just lacked accuracy in both areas. That’s the path to follow. In the first half, we had a lot to control and we had a few clear chances.

"They scored in an isolated action. In the second half, we started with a few doubts, and then they scored their second. From then on, in the last 30 minutes, we created a lot of chances, but we didn’t take them.

"If you lose like that, you need to look beyond the result. We did a lot of things very well.

"We had control, you could see our ideas and we continue moving forward. We need to be more competitive in a few details throughout the 90 minutes."